Short Interest in SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Grows By 233.3%

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services to personal and corporate customers in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers various savings, lending, insurance, and pension products, as well as payment services. It also provides secured loan financing, real estate leasing and agency, billing systems, and accounting solutions.

