Short Interest in SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Grows By 233.3%

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile
