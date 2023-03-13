Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Decreases By 17.6%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

About Strattec Security

Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. 7,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.17. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

(Get Rating)

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

See Also

