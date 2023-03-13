Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Decreases By 94.7%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Price Performance

SUBCY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 8,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,577. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.