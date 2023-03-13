Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Decreases By 94.7%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
SUBCY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 8,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,577. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
