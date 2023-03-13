Short Interest in Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Declines By 19.9%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 622,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 776,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SUUIF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Superior Plus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUUIF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012. Superior Plus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

