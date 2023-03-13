Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Rises By 31.3%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Devices stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.94. 17,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,552. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Taylor Devices

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Devices in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

