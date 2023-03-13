Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Rises By 66.6%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,470,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 13th total of 12,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Troika Media Group Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of TRKA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,125,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,874,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Troika Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Troika Media Group in a research report on Thursday.
Troika Media Group Company Profile
Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.
