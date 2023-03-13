Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Rises By 66.6%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,470,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 13th total of 12,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Troika Media Group Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of TRKA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,125,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,874,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Troika Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Troika Media Group in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.