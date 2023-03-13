Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Declines By 22.4%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Down 25.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWLVW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 155,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,023. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) by 246.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,187 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

