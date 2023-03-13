Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Increases By 52.9%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.2 %

United-Guardian Company Profile

UG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243. The company has a market cap of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.51. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

