Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Decreases By 33.3%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BNDW stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. 33,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,625. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $74.99.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

