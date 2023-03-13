Short Interest in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rises By 22.8%

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,074 shares of company stock valued at $502,815 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. 235,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,678. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

