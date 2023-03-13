Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rises By 19.7%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 979,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 20.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $13.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 24,666,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,877. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company's stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

