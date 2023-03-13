Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rises By 19.7%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 979,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 20.9 %
Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $13.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 24,666,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,877. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.
Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
