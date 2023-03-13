Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Drops By 24.2%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,459,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 1,924,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Up 7.2 %
ZZHGF stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.
About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (ZZHGF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.