Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Drops By 24.2%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,459,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 1,924,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Up 7.2 %

ZZHGF stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others. The Insurance segment includes a range of online property and casualty insurance business. The Technology segment provides information technology (IT) related business and international IT consulting to its customers.

