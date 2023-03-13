Shriro Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SHM)

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Shriro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Shriro alerts:

Shriro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers home appliances, watches, calculators, electronic musical instruments, audio equipment, heaters, fans, laundry products, consumer electronics, car audio, amplifiers, professional DJ, hi-fi speakers, and heating and cooling products.

Receive News & Ratings for Shriro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shriro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.