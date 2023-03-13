Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $211.48 million and $211,853.20 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,092.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00338256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.00633904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00525448 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,569,432,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

