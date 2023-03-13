Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Update

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SGHT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 103,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,851. The firm has a market cap of $445.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.31. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on SGHT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.