Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Update

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of SGHT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 103,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,851. The firm has a market cap of $445.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.31. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
