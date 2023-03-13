Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Update

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Signal Gold Price Performance

SGNLF stock remained flat at C$0.24 during trading on Friday. 4,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,466. Signal Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26.

About Signal Gold

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

