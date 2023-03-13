Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,640. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $328.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 56,163 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5,615.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 221,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

