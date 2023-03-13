Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Signature Bank Trading Down 27.4 %
Shares of SBNYP stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,603. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signature Bank (SBNYP)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.