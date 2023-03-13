SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.86

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 56667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
SilverBow Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)
