SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.86

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 56667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

About SilverBow Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Featured Stories

