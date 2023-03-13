Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.62

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 25478631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 67,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 336,009 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

