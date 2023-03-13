Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.62

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 25478631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

