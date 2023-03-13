SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $37.00. The company traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 563402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SM. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,538,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

