SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,200 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 1,872,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNCAF traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.