Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,053 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,869. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $131.46 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

