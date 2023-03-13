Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.87.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,053 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,869. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE SNOW opened at $131.46 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
