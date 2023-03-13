SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

SOL Global Investments Trading Down 10.8 %

SOLCF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 143,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.

