Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) PT Raised to $10.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Solo Brands Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE:DTC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,255. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $573.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

About Solo Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

