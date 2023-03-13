Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) PT Raised to $10.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Solo Brands Trading Up 9.1 %
NYSE:DTC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,255. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $573.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
