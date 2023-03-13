Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in February

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,131.0 days.
Solvay Price Performance
SVYSF stock remained flat at $116.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57. Solvay has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $117.75.
Solvay Company Profile
