Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.75 to $5.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonendo Price Performance

NYSE SONX opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.