Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance
Sopra Steria Group stock remained flat at $174.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.24 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35. Sopra Steria Group has a one year low of $174.00 and a one year high of $174.00.
About Sopra Steria Group
