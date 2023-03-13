Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance

Sopra Steria Group stock remained flat at $174.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.24 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35. Sopra Steria Group has a one year low of $174.00 and a one year high of $174.00.

About Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

