Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $26.00.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

