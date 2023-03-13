Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 133624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

