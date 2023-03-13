Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 4.8 %

LOV stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $47,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,289,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spark Networks Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

