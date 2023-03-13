SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

GLDM stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $39.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

