SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.1% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,123,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

