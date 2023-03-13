Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Spearmint Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPMTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About Spearmint Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spearmint Resources (SPMTF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.