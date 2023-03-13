Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($41.73) to GBX 3,870 ($46.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($43.89) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,668.33 ($44.11).

Spectris Stock Down 2.7 %

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,440 ($41.37) on Thursday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,446 ($29.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,652 ($43.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,336.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,269.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,078.23.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

