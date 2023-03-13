SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 256,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 680,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

