Sprott (NYSE:SII) Trading Up 7%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.15. 52,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 63,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.
Sprott Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $920.54 million, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.
Sprott Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
Featured Articles
