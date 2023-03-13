Sprott (NYSE:SII) Trading Up 7%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.15. 52,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 63,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Sprott Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $920.54 million, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

About Sprott

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Sprott by 1,470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 426,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 399,055 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth $13,370,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 41.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 972,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 284,033 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprott by 53.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 322,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprott by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.