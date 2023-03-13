Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 700,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 11.45. 301,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.00. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a one year low of 9.40 and a one year high of 16.65.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

