State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of State Street from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.68.

NYSE STT traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,361 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

