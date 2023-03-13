Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to C$60.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STLJF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

