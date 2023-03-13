Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of SCM opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 131.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.