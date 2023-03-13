STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE STE opened at $177.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.00. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -612.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

