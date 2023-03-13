Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STVN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

STVN stock opened at €22.55 ($23.99) on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 52-week high of €25.72 ($27.36). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,276 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after acquiring an additional 706,895 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,638,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 235,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

