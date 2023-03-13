Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 72.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

SF stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,114,734. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

