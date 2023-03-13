Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $17.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of MGNX opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

