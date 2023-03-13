STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of STM stock opened at €46.26 ($49.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.04 and its 200-day moving average is €37.33. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($22.82).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

