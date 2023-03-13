Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 163,442 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 110,942 call options.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. 55,292,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,401,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.