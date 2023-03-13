StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIMC. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,035,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $119,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,921.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

