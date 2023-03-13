StockNews.com Upgrades Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.58 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 138,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

