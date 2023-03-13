StockNews.com Upgrades Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.58 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.66%.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 138,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.
Further Reading
